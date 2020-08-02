Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared an online stream of their performance of a Pink Floyd classic as a preview for their forthcoming double live album.
The acclaimed duo will be releasing the new live record, which will be entitled "Mettavolution Live," on October 2nd in various formats including digitally, as a 2LP vinyl, and a 2CD version.
The album was captured during their 2019 Mettavolution World Tour and they had this to say, "Hearing this recording is to be able to reconnect with our marvelous fans from our live gigs during 2019, the year we got to promote our Mettavolution album all over the world. That was the very moment we felt truly complete as artists and musicians."
One of the highlights of the album will be their epic 20-plus minute performance of the Pink Floyd classic "Echoes". Stream the live cover below:
Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover 2019 In Review
Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover
Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic
Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour- AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Goes Online- Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert- more
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Good Times Gone
Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me
Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour
AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Goes Online
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert
Mastodon Stream New Song From 'Medium Rarities' Collection
Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Epic Pink Floyd Cover From Upcoming Album
Vein Mix Things Up Under New Name Vein.fm
James Gang In The Studio For 'Rides Again' 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More