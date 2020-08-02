Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Epic Pink Floyd Cover From Upcoming Album

Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared an online stream of their performance of a Pink Floyd classic as a preview for their forthcoming double live album.

The acclaimed duo will be releasing the new live record, which will be entitled "Mettavolution Live," on October 2nd in various formats including digitally, as a 2LP vinyl, and a 2CD version.

The album was captured during their 2019 Mettavolution World Tour and they had this to say, "Hearing this recording is to be able to reconnect with our marvelous fans from our live gigs during 2019, the year we got to promote our Mettavolution album all over the world. That was the very moment we felt truly complete as artists and musicians."

One of the highlights of the album will be their epic 20-plus minute performance of the Pink Floyd classic "Echoes". Stream the live cover below:





Related Stories

Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover 2019 In Review

Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover

Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

More Rodrigo y Gabriela News



