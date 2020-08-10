New Years Day's Ash Costello On This Week's Metal Crush Mondays

New Years Day's Ash Costello will be the featured guest on this week's Metal Crush Mondays where she will join SYFY WIRE's Whitney Moore.
The special month-long special on the SYFY network features heavy metal stars joining Moore and for this week's episode, that will air tonight (August 10th) at 7:30PM ET/PT, they will be watching SYFY's movie of the week "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter", and will be discussing crossover between the genre and heavy metal and more on-air during commercial breaks.
Fans will be also able to go online to SYFY WIRE's YouTube page or listen to an original limited-series podcast (available on SYFY.com and major podcast platforms), for full conversations that dig deeper into each artist's favorite sci-fi and horror content, metal inspirations and more.
Watch last week's premiere episode with Berserker Blothar and Pustulus Maximus of Gwar and Andy Biersack aka Andy Black of Black Veil Brides below:
