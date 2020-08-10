Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show, Streaming Full Munich Concert

After teasing fans via social media about their recent rehearsals, Metallica have announced that they will be appearing on The Howard Stern Show.
The metal icons will appear on the SiriusXM show this Wednesday (August 12th) and they promise to deliver "lots of conversation and some morning metal!"
Metallica have also announced the details for this week's weekly full concert stream. They had this to say, "#MetallicaMondays falls Madly In Anger With The World! Tune in tonight for Live in Munich - June 13, 2004.
"The show will premiere at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT on YouTube and Facebook. If you can't catch it tonight, don't worry, you'll be able to watch the show on demand on our YouTube channel." Watch the show below (once available):
