Linkin Park Stream Rare 1999 Demo From Expanded 'Hybrid Theory'

Linkin Park are streaming a rare 1999 demo "She Couldn't" to celebrate the announcement of the expanded "Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition".
The new special edition of the band's blockbuster debut album will be hitting stores on October 9th in various formats including a deluxe CD, digitally, a vinyl box set, and a super deluxe box set.
We were sent he following details: The Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box consists of five CDs - the original Hybrid Theory, double-platinum accompanying remix record Reanimation, B-Side Rarities with 12 previously-released tracks from the album era, LPU Rarities with 18 tracks only circulated through the Linkin Park Underground (LPU) fan club, and Forgotten Demos with 12 unreleased tracks, including "She Couldn't."
Additionally, the Super Deluxe Box boasts three DVDS, including a direct replica of the original FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL, PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002 capturing one hour of unseen live footage from Las Vegas and San Diego (plus the 45-minute sequel to FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL entitled The Sequel To The Worst Name We've Ever Come Up With comprised of previously unavailable backstage footage and interviews), and another LIVE DVD with full concerts from The Fillmore 2001 in San Francisco and Rock AM Ring 2001 in Germany. Plus, it includes three vinyl LPS: the original Hybrid Theory (1 LP), Reanimation (2 LP), and available for the first-time on vinyl the Hybrid Theory EP-a six-track LP with etching on side 2. In addition to the original street team 2-track Cassette, fans also receive a stunning 80-page illustrated book with contributions from band members and unseen photographs as well as a replica tour laminate and oversized poster of late vocalist Chester Bennington. Additionally, band members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn and original Hybrid Theory art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks supplied three lithographs of new art to the Super Deluxe Box.
The Hybrid Theory Vinyl Box Set comprises the original Hybrid Theory (1 LP) and Reanimation (2 LP) as well as the B-Side Rarities (1 LP). This will be the only format to include a vinyl of B-Side Rarities. Pre-Order LINK. The Deluxe CD showcases the original Hybrid Theory and B-Side Rarities with a 16-page booklet. Stream the rarity song and see the tracklisting below:
SUPER DELUXE BOX SET
5 CDs
Hybrid Theory
Reanimation
B-Side Rarities
LPU Rarities
Forgotten Demos
3 DVDs
FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL
LIVE PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002 (NEVER-BEFORE-RELEASED)
LIVE THE FILLMORE 2001 // LIVE ROCK AM RING 2001
3 LPS
Hybrid Theory
Reanimation
Hybrid Theory EP
EXTRAS:
80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos
Cassette reproduction of original 2-track street team sampler
18x24 Poster of Chester Bennington
3 Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, & Frank Maddocks
Replica tour laminate
SUPER DELUXE VINYL SET
3 LPS
Hybrid Theory
Reanimation
B-Side Rarities
SIDE A
1. "One Step Closer (Rock Mix)"
2."It's Goin' Down"
3. "Papercut (Live from the BBC)"
4."In The End (Live BBC Radio One)"
5. "Points Of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)"
6. "High Voltage"
SIDE B
7. "Step Up (1999 Demo)"
8. "My December"
9. "A Place For My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)"
10. "Points Of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)"
11."Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)"
12. "Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)"
DELUXE CD
2 CDS
Hybrid Theory
B-Side Rarities
DIGITAL
All audio tracks on the album will be available to stream or download.
