End Of Metallica Mondays Marked With Limited Edition Shirt

Keavin Wiggins | 08-25-2020

Metallica are marking the end of their #MetallicaMondays full concert streaming series with the release of a limited edition "official tour t-shirt" to celebrate the weekly series.

The band wrapped up the special free full concert streaming series on Monday night (August 24th) by sharing their March 3, 2017 concert at Foro Sol in Mexico City.

They are marking the end of the special series by offering up a limited edition t-shirt. They had this to say, "Like any good tour, we wanted something to commemorate this virtual one.

"So if you've been showing up for #MetallicaMondays for the last 5 months, grab the official "tour" t-shirt, available this week only, exclusively in the Met Store. Get Yours Now [here]"


