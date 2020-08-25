Kataklysm's Dagenais Updates Fans On His Covid-19 Battle

Kataklysm guitarist, J-F Dagenais, has shared an update on his heath after it was revealed that he had tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Dagenais said, " "Hey, folks! First, I want to thank everyone for the outpour of support from all our awesome fans and music colleagues around the world. It really gave me a morale boost!

"Last week started like any normal week. I was doing press for Kataklysm's new album Unconquered and on Wednesday morning I woke up and felt like I got hit by a train; I had a slight fever, body aches, and very low energy. The next day I went to my doctor after no improvement and they administered the COVID test to be on the safe side. It came back positive and I was shocked because I'm the extra careful type of guy. I wear a mask religiously, wash my hands, and barely go out.

"Anyhow, over the weekend I started to feel much better and started feeling like my old self again. Luckily, I am in decent health with no underlying conditions. I will self-quarantine at home with my family (so far they are fine) and will be free of this thing in no time. I don't want to make a big thing out of this and overshadow the new album but wanted to share the news that anyone can get this so be careful out there It is a nasty bug, the first few days were brutal but at the end of the day I'm fine and I will get over it."





Related Stories

Kataklysm's J-F Dagenais Tests Positive For Covid-19

Kataklysm Lead MTV Headbangers Ball Tour Lineup

Kataklysm Announce Meditations Over North America Tour

Kataklysm Get Animated For 'And Then I Saw Blood' Video

Kataklysm Announce Record Release Shows

Kataklysm and Hypocrisy Announce Coheadlining Tour

More Kataklysm News



