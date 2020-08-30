Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Guests On Comes A Time

Longtime Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart is the featured guest on the latest episode of Comes A Time, the new interview podcast hosted by Dead & Company and The Allman Brothers Band's Oteil Burbridge and comedian Mike Finoia.
In this seventh episode of the podcast, "Hart discusses his legendary career with the Grateful Dead, Dead and Co. and the diverse styles of music he's performed and produced over the years.
"He delves into what it was like to be in a band with two drummers, why he has a deep appreciation for global music and what he means when he describes himself as a 'noiseician'." Stream the episodr here.
