Carrie Underwood To Star In Sunday Night Football Opening Show

Carrie Underwood will be starring in NBC's Sunday Night Football 2020 opening show on Sunday, September. 13th, which was recorded remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic,

This will the either consecutive year that Underwood will star in the opening show and it will also include an inside at look at her new recording of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" in a Nashville studio.

"We are excited about this year's new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game's great fans," said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open.

See the 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below:

Thurs. Sept. 10 NFL Kickoff Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Sept. 13 Week 1 Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Sun. Sept. 20 Week 2 New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Sun. Sept. 27 Week 3 Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Sun. Oct. 4 Week 4 Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Oct. 11 Week 5 Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

*Sun. Oct. 18 Week 6 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Oct. 25 Week 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

*Sun. Nov. 1 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Nov. 8 Week 9 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Sun. Nov. 15 Week 10 Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

*Sun. Nov. 22 Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

**Thurs. Nov. 26 Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

*Sun. Nov. 29 Week 12 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Dec. 6 Week 13 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Dec. 13 Week 14 Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

*Sun. Dec. 20 Week 15 San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Dec. 27 Week 16 Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Jan. 3 Week 17 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game





Related Stories

Carrie Underwood Previews Her First Christmas Album

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood's 'The Champion' Covered By NYC Public School Choir

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest

Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment

Carrie Underwood Looks Back Grand Ole Opry Invitation 10 Years Later

Carrie Underwood's Husband Celebrates Her Birthday With Special Pic

More Carrie Underwood News



