Clutch Announce Live from the Doom Saloon - Volume III

Clutch have announced a new installment for their Live From The Doom Saloon streaming concert series that will be taking place on December 18th.

The special livestream, dubbed Live from the Doom Saloon - Volume III, will feature a 15 song set of classics as voted by the fans. Frontman Neil Fallon had this to say, "The Doom Saloon Volume 2 set was written by a fan.

"We had over 4000 set list submissions. We were able to see what songs were the most requested and for Doom Saloon Volume 3 we will play the fifteen most requested songs from Doom Saloon Volume 2's set list requests. It could be thought of as a greatest hits set as per the fans."

Show donations will benefit Save Our Stages, which benefits music venues that have been hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdowns. Fans can grab tickets here.

