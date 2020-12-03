Liam Gallagher To Play Down By The River Thames Livestream Concert

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher will perform a livestream concert, "Down By The River Thames", on Saturday, December 5th and a trailer for the event has been shared.

The event will see the singer and his band play a set broadcast from a barge travelling along the Thames while delivering tracks from Liam's two UK No. 1 albums, as well as Oasis material - some of which haven't been played live in a very long time.

Tickets for the global livestream are available now via liamgallagher.com. Gallagher has just released a new single, "All You're Dreaming Of." All proceeds from the track will go to the UK charity Action For Children, which works to improve life for children in the region. Watch the trailer for the livestream here.

