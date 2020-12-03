Within Temptation Release 'The Purge' Video

Single art courtesy Atom Splitter Single art courtesy Atom Splitter

Dutch rockers Within Temptation have released a music video for their brand new song "The Purge," which frontwoman Sharon den Adel says "revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption.

"No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others and there will always be moments in your life when you start questioning your choices.

"You start realizing you've made mistakes, causing harm to not only others but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge, and to accept these mistakes can be a very painful process. However, it's unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Within Temptation Release 'Entertain You' Video

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Within Temptation Release New Single 'Entertain You'

Within Temptation To Livestream Historic Show

Evanescence and Within Temptation Share New Tour Dates

Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Within Temptation To Take New Approach To Releasing Music

Within Temptation Release 'Supernova' Video

Within Temptation Announce North American Tour





More Within Temptation News



