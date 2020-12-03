.

Within Temptation Release 'The Purge' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 12-03-2020

Within Temptation Release 'The Purge' VideoSingle art courtesy Atom Splitter

Dutch rockers Within Temptation have released a music video for their brand new song "The Purge," which frontwoman Sharon den Adel says "revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption.

"No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others and there will always be moments in your life when you start questioning your choices.

"You start realizing you've made mistakes, causing harm to not only others but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge, and to accept these mistakes can be a very painful process. However, it's unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy." Watch the video below:




