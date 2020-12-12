Bruce Springsteen's The Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen was a featured guest on the December 10 episode of NBC-TV's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and video from the appearance has been shared online.

The rocker was on hand to promote his performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend in support of his latest album, "Letter To You." "It's gonna be amazing to play in front of an audience," Springsteen told Fallon. "It's been a long time for us."

Springsteen also spoke about "Letter To You", which recorded live with the E Street Band over five days last year at his home studio in New Jersey. "I always liked music where the singer sounded happy and sad simultaneously," he explained. "Those are kind of songs that I like, that I think hit the deepest - if you're lucky enough to write one or a small group of them - and 'Letter To You' kind of strikes that balance. It's a record I'm really proud of."

The late night visit also saw Springsteen discuss, among other things, the first song he learned on guitar, and whether he has ever considered recording a Christmas album. Watch the interview clips here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen Shares 'The Power Of Prayer' Lyric Video

Bruce Springsteen To Rock Saturday Night Live

Bruce Springsteen Tops Charts Around The World With 'Letter To You'

Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Video For Bruce Springsteen Cover

Bruce Springsteen's Colbert Late Show Appearance Goes Online

Springsteen Week Launched By Apple Music

Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Single 'Ghosts'

Bruce Springsteen Streams Title Track To New Album 'Letter To You'

Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys





More Bruce Springsteen News



