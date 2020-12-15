Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary 2020 In Review

Official photo courtesy Nasty Little Man

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl not only recently revealed that the band has finished their new studio album, but he also shared that he is working on a new documentary about van touring.

"I've interviewed everybody. The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van. There's something about that time, you wear it like a badge," Grohl shared during an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast.

"The movie isn't so much about really awesome van tour andecdotes, it's more about the drive to do it. Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you're ever going to make it?

"And you starve, you bleed, you're sick, you're pissed, you get taken to jail and in fights, but you always make it to the next gig. Everyone has the same story, and it's absolutely the key to success."

Related Stories

Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'

Foo Fighters Perform On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics

Foo Fighters Release 'Shame Shame' Video and Announce Livestream

Foo Fighters Rock New Song 'Shame Shame' On SNL

Foo Fighters Stream New Song and Announce Album





More Foo Fighters News



