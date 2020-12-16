Foo Fighters Rock 'Best Of You' In Austin City Limits Preview

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters can be seen performing their 2005 track, "Best Of You", in a new video preview of their appearance on an upcoming special edition of the legendary PBS series Austin City Limits.
The January 9 episode will feature music from the band's appearances in 2008 and 2014 as part of a 25th anniversary celebration that marks the start of the newly-announced lineup for the second half of Season 46.
Following an ACL Hall of Fame special on January 2 and the Foos episode the following week, fans will be able to check out programs featuring The War And Treaty, Ray Wylie Hubbard, a best-of with Austin's Spoon, a salute to Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver, and a vintage hour with the late New Orleans legend Allen Toussaint - billed as "one of the most-requested episodes in the ACL archive."
The Foo Fighters are gearing up for the February 5 release of their 10th studio record, "Medicine At Midnight"; the project has been previewed with the lead single, "Shame Shame." Watch the preview video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
