Rival Sons Frontman Unplugs For 'Shooting Stars' 2020 In Review

Rival Sons Frontman Unplugs For 'Shooting Stars' was a top 20 story of April 2020: Rival Sons have released an unplugged version of their track "Shooting Stars", which is a track from the band's latest album "Feral Roots".
The new acoustic version was recorded solo by frontman Jay Buchanan. He had this to say to American Songwriter about the recording, "(I) went down the road to [producer Dave] Cobb's and set my mics up outside and tossed the cable ends to into his studio doorway.
"The densely wooded holler was really reverberating my voice back to me on the louder parts of the song. You can hear the birds and the dog barking throughout." Watch the video below:
