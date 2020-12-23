Metallica's Kirk Hammett On Latest Episode of Gibson's Icons

Photo courtesy Prime PR

Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett is the featured guest on the latest episode of the guitar maker Gibson's online streaming video series "Icons".

Hammett discusses his early influences and inspirations and also looks back at getting his start in music in the San Francisco metal scene, as well as personal stories behind the making of song of the band's most beloved albums.

Cesar Gueikian of Gibson had this to say,"As Gibson TV continues to grow as a channel dedicated to music and music culture, having the icon Kirk Hammett share his stories and journey with my producers Todd Harapiak and Mark Agnesi, is a privilege for all music fans around the world.

"Kirk has inspired generations of hard rock and heavy metal guitar players, me included, to pick up a guitar and learn how to play his shredding guitar lines and Metallica riffs.

"I am grateful that in this episode of 'Icons,' Kirk goes beyond his inspiring guitar playing and invites all of us to immerse ourselves in the story behind this Icon. I can't wait for all the Metallica fans to watch this new episode of 'Icons' with the ripper, Kirk Hammett." Watch the episode below:

Related Stories

Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Features Metallica, Foo Fighters Members

Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release 2020 In Review

Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute 2020 In Review

Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift 2020 In Review

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu

Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

More Metallica News