Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain

NWOBHM veterans Raven just released their new studio album "Metal City" and to celebrate we asked John Gallagher to tell us about the song "Top Of The Mountain." Here is the story:
Sometimes songs just fall into your lap so to speak, others are awkward buggers that you track, hunt down and finally capture after some blood sweat and tears... top of the mountain falls into that latter category!
I've had almost everything but the chorus for a long, long time and no matter what I tried I just could not make the damn thing flow! I'd play whatever version to my brother Mark and he would say " this? again? really?". For whatever reason, the logjam I had on this and a few other songs burst about a year or two ago.. I played it to Mike ( Heller, our new drummer) and he just loved it... we persuaded Mark to have a crack at it and he was converted!
Lyrically it's related to some sage advice I received many years ago from a friend.. there's no easy way forward... just DO it!!!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
