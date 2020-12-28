Slash Frustrated Guns N' Roses Not Touring 2020 In Review

Slash Frustrated Guns N' Roses Not Touring was a top 20 story of July 2020: Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash says that he feels frustrated that the band was unable to tour as planned right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine lockdown.

Slash told Sweetwater, "It's frustrating, because we would be on the road right now. The whole [GNR] tour from March all the way through September is obviously canceled until next year. And then we don't even know for sure what's gonna happen next year. So that was frustrating.

"I had a cat who was really sick, and it was sort of a blessing that I was home to be there for her the whole time that she was sick. And I had to put her down, actually, a few days ago. But it would have been horrible if I had been gone and [his girlfriend] was left to deal with it all on her own. So there was somewhat of a blessing there.

"And it's been good to be with the kids and just to sort of be around. So those are the small blessings. So, I try not to complain; I just sort of deal with it.

"The frustrating part about it was being home and doing nothing but house work for a couple of months. " Watch the full interview below:

