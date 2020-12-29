Liam Gallagher Streams Live Version Of 'All You're Dreaming Of'

Photo courtesy Warner Records

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming audio of a live version of his new single, "All You're Dreaming Of." The performance was captured as part of the rocker's December 5 livestreamed concert, "Down By The River Thames", which saw Gallagher and his band playing on a barge floating down the iconic UK waterway.

The group's hour-long set delivered Oasis classics and deep tracks with songs from Liam's two UK No. 1 albums: 2017's "As You Were" and 2019's "Why Me? Why Not."

All proceeds from the live recording and single will go to the UK charity Action For Children, which works to improve life for young people in the region. Listen to the stream here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

