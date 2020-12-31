Metallica took to social media this week (December 30th) to share the news that their music was streamed 1.1 billion times on the Spotify platform in 2020.
The band shared the news via Facebook. They wrote, "We thought last year's numbers were insane... you guys have outdone yourselves! 99.3M hours?!
"That's like if someone started listening on October 27, 9318 B.C. and never stopped. Can anyone guess what this year's most played song was, clocking in at 128.6M streams??
"You remain the most dedicated fans in the world - thank you for spending so much of your year with us!"
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Helped Sorum Land Guns N' Roses Gig
Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy 2020 In Review
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past 2020 In Review
Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans 2020 In Review
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie 2020 In Review
Metallica's Kirk Hammett On Latest Episode of Gibson's Icons
Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Features Metallica, Foo Fighters Members
Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release 2020 In Review
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival- Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'- Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020- Guns N' Roses- more
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival
Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'
Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020
Guns N' Roses Share Exit 111 Festival Footage
Singled Out: Jive Mother Mary's Hope It Ain't That Bad
Deep Purple Didn't Intend To Release 'Smoke On Water' 2020 In Review
Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review
Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors 2020 In Review