Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020

Social media capture

Metallica took to social media this week (December 30th) to share the news that their music was streamed 1.1 billion times on the Spotify platform in 2020.

The band shared the news via Facebook. They wrote, "We thought last year's numbers were insane... you guys have outdone yourselves! 99.3M hours?!

"That's like if someone started listening on October 27, 9318 B.C. and never stopped. Can anyone guess what this year's most played song was, clocking in at 128.6M streams??

"You remain the most dedicated fans in the world - thank you for spending so much of your year with us!"

