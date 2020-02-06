.

August Burns Red Release 'Defender' Video and Announce Album

William Lee | 02-06-2020

August Burns Red

August Burns Red have released a music video for their new track "Defender". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Guardians", which is set to hit stores on April 3rd,

Brent Rambler had this to say about the new single, "The song 'Defender' is about having that person who can come in and take some punches for you, and be in your corner during hard times.

"I am quite the comic book fan and I thought the lyrics could easily turn into an awesome animated short story - kind of like if the pages of a comic were to come to life. Luckily, everyone else agreed and we have this sick video to go along with the song."

JB Brubaker said of the album, "Guardians is the culmination of a complete and total team effort. Dustin and I collaborated musically more than we ever have before. Jake and Brent collaborated vocally more than they ever have before. Matt bounced more drum ideas off of us than we could even comprehend.

"It was the most time we've ever spent in the studio on one album. We're all so proud of this record, and we can't wait to share it with the world." Watch the new video here


