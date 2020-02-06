Guns N' Roses Add Smashing Pumpkins To Select Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses announced on Thursday that they have recruited The Smashing Pumpkins to support them at several stops of their North American stadium tour.

Billy Corgan and company will be performing at the tour stops in Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Washington, DC; East Rutherford, NJ; and Boston, MA.

The tour leg will be kicking off on July 4th in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will conclude on August 26th in Missoula, MT at the Grizzly Stadium. See the dates below:

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - AmFam Amp

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August

2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Perform Appetite For Destruction Rarity In Miami

Guns N' Roses Announce North American Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Rock Classic At Super Bowl Music Fest

Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant

Guns N' Roses Add Another Date To Spring Tour

Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To 2020 Tour Plans

Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash

Guns N' Roses Stars Hopeful For New Music This Year

Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert

More Guns N' Roses News



