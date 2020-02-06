.

Guns N' Roses Add Smashing Pumpkins To Select Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 02-06-2020

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses announced on Thursday that they have recruited The Smashing Pumpkins to support them at several stops of their North American stadium tour.

Billy Corgan and company will be performing at the tour stops in Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Washington, DC; East Rutherford, NJ; and Boston, MA.

The tour leg will be kicking off on July 4th in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will conclude on August 26th in Missoula, MT at the Grizzly Stadium. See the dates below:

July
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest - AmFam Amp
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August
2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium
15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium


