Jimmy Page Report Denied By Black Crowes Guitarist

Photo by Josh Cheuse courtesy Big Hassle Photo by Josh Cheuse courtesy Big Hassle

The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson has denied claims from an ex-bandmate that he turned down an offer to write songs with Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page.

Robinson was asked about claims allegedly made by former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman that he had insulted Jimmy Page after turning down an offer to write songs with him.

Rich was asked about the claims by Classic Rock for their latest issue and he told the magazine, "Absolutely not true. I remember having conversations with Jimmy, telling him: 'Hey, if you ever wanted to make a record or do anything, I would love to help in any way I can.' Jimmy's a brilliant musician, a brilliant person. I loved playing with him."

Robinson also pointed out that after the time frame of those allegations, he and Page had jammed on stage together. He added, "Jimmy Page wants to write songs for me, and I'm gonna say: "You know what, Jimmy? Led Zeppelin was alright, but I'm not gonna do it'? It's the most absurd thing I've heard in my life."





