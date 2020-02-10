.

Jimmy Page Report Denied By Black Crowes Guitarist

William Lee | 02-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black CrowesPhoto by Josh Cheuse courtesy Big Hassle

The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson has denied claims from an ex-bandmate that he turned down an offer to write songs with Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page.

Robinson was asked about claims allegedly made by former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman that he had insulted Jimmy Page after turning down an offer to write songs with him.

Rich was asked about the claims by Classic Rock for their latest issue and he told the magazine, "Absolutely not true. I remember having conversations with Jimmy, telling him: 'Hey, if you ever wanted to make a record or do anything, I would love to help in any way I can.' Jimmy's a brilliant musician, a brilliant person. I loved playing with him."

Robinson also pointed out that after the time frame of those allegations, he and Page had jammed on stage together. He added, "Jimmy Page wants to write songs for me, and I'm gonna say: "You know what, Jimmy? Led Zeppelin was alright, but I'm not gonna do it'? It's the most absurd thing I've heard in my life."


Related Stories


Jimmy Page Report Denied By Black Crowes Guitarist

The Black Crowes Stars To Play Love Rocks Concert

The Black Crowes Play Rare Club Show

The Black Crowes SiriusXM Appearance Goes Online

Video From The Black Crowes Reunion Shows Goes Online

The Black Crowes Announce Reunion Tour

Rich Robinson Addresses Idea Of Black Crowes Reunion 2018 In Review

Rich Robinson Addresses Idea Of Black Crowes Reunion

Robert Plant Approved Of Black Crowes and Jimmy Page Collaboration

Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies

More Black Crowes News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Announce Coheadline Tour- Jimmy Page Report Denied By Black Crowes Guitarist- KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band- more


Reviews
The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

advertisement


Latest News
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Announce Coheadline Tour

Jimmy Page Report Denied By Black Crowes Guitarist

Green Day Rock And Cook On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Singled Out: Imonolith's Instinct

KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band

Don Dokken's 'Hands Are Dead' Following Spine Surgery

Static-X Release 'Hallow' Video With Vocals From Wayne

Soundgarden Learned Of Chris Cornell's Death Via Social Media



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.