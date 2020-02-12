.

Foo Fighters Finish New Studio Album

William Lee | 02-12-2020

Foo FightersPhoto courtesy Prime PR Group

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has shared that the band has completed work on their next studio album, the follow-up to their 2017 effort "Concrete And Gold".

Grohl revealed the news during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. He said, "We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes.

"Then there's other songs, there's a riff on the new record I've been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle." Listen to the full interview here.


