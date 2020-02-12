Foo Fighters Finish New Studio Album

Photo courtesy Prime PR Group Photo courtesy Prime PR Group

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has shared that the band has completed work on their next studio album, the follow-up to their 2017 effort "Concrete And Gold".

Grohl revealed the news during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. He said, "We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes.

"Then there's other songs, there's a riff on the new record I've been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle." Listen to the full interview here.





