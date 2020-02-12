Rival Sons Announce North American Tour
Rival Sons have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American headline tour in support of their latest studio album "Feral Roots."
The acclaimed band will be joined on the trek by special guests Reignwolf, The War and Treaty, and JJ Wilde on select dates and will be kicking things off with a special near hometown show at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca on April 17th.
Following the May 21st wrap-up of the tour leg in Indianapolis, IN, the band will take a few weeks off before crossing the pond for European dates that will launch on June 13th in Milan, Italy at the Mind Milano Innovation District. See all of the dates below:
April 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
April 18 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
April 20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
April 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
April 24 - Panama City Beach, FL - SandJam Music Festival*
April 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
April 28 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
April 29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
April 30 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
May 2 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
May 3 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival*
May 5 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
May 6 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
May 8 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
May 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
May 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
May 12 - Richmond, VA - The National
May 13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
May 14 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
May 16 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
May 17 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
May 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
May 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
June 13 - Milan, Italy - Mind Milano Innovation District
June 16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
June 24 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena
June 26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Gardet
June 30 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena
July 3 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
July 6 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena
July 9 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
July 12 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron Arena
July 15 - London, United Kingdom - The O2
July 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Arena
July 21 - Middlefart, Denmark - New Little Belt Bridge
July 24 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Arena
July 27 - Monchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark Monchengladbach
