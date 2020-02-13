.

Falling In Reverse Share 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined'

Michael Angulia | 02-13-2020

Falling In ReverseTour poster courtesy Atom Splitter

Falling In Reverse have released a music video for their "The Drug In Me Is Reimagined", the track is new version of one of their biggest hits.

Ronnie Radke had this to say about the new take on the classic track, "I wanted to give the fans something special. This song was not made with the hope of gaining new fans - this was made specifically for the fans that have been here from the beginning.

"I wanted to strip down the music to show you how raw the lyrics actually are. So you can feel the song in a completely different way." Watch the video here.

The band released the track as part of their celebration of their debut album "The Drug In Me Is You" going gold. They are currently on the road with their The Drug in Me Is Gold Tour that features support from Escape the Fate and The Word Alive . See the dates below:

2/14 - Richmond, VA - The National
2/15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
2/16 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
2/18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
2/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
2/21 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Ballroom
2/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
2/23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
2/24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
2/25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
2/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO*
2/29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
3/1 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
3/3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
3/4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades


