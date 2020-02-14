.

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

William Lee | 02-14-2020

SlipknotAlbum cover art

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has revealed that he has been having dreams about the band's late bass player Paul Gray, who passed away of an accidental overdose in May of 2010.

Root spoke about the dreams when he was interviewed by Vice. When asked if he remembers his dreams, Jim responded, "I'm sort of going through... not a bad break-up, but I'm in a toxic relationship that I'm exiting. I'm kind of ghosting someone right now. It's just very unhealthy.

"I don't wish anything bad or malicious on this person, I just want them to get better and be happy with themselves. So I've been having a lot of bizarre dreams about deceased people lately. Paul has been showing up in my dreams a lot."

Root was asked if it has been difficult to deal with and he responded, "It's a little bit weird. Maybe I haven't fully grieved Paul being gone, maybe I shoved that somewhere deep down inside. But in the dream, he had come back to life.

"He had passed on but he was alive and with his wife, his widow, and they were in this blue sports car. He was typical old Paul, but he was a reanimation of himself, like a zombie.

"So it stirs up a bunch of weird emotions and I'm thinking that maybe it ties into the situation I'm in now. Because I know there's a person inside there, but I think they have some narcissistic, possibly sociopathic tendencies.

"Maybe that's what that dream meant... because it's Paul, but it's not really Paul, you know?"


