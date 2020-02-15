Motley Crue Release New 'Kickstart My Heart' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a new lyric video for their 1989 classic, "Kickstart My Heart." The second single from "Dr. Feelgood" was a US Top 20 hit for the band following a Top 10 showing by the title track.

Produced by Bob Rock, the group's fifth studio album was their first to reach No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than 6 million copies in the country.

Motley Crue have reunited for a 2020 stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts that will open in San Antonio, TX on June 21.

The series has already sold more than 1 million tickets, with another $5 million in revenue generated from VIP seats. "Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard," says Nikki Sixx. "We are beyond excited for this tour to begin." here.

