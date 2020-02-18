Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour
The Foo Fighters have announced that they will be celebrating their 25th anniversary by launching the Van Tour, which will revisit many of the cities from the band's inaugural tour back in 1995.
The fun will begin on April 12th in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena and is scheduled to conclude on May 20th in Hamilton, ON at the FirstOntario Centre.
Each show will also provide fans with a special sneak peek of Dave Grohl's forthcoming documentary about van touring "What Drives Us." See the dates for the tour below:
4/12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
4/14 - Albuquerque, NM - Santa Ana Star Center
4/16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
4/18 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
4/20 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
5/10 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
5/12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
5/14 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
5/18 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Arena
5/20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary
Foo Fighters Finish New Studio Album
Dave Grohl Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic
Foo Fighters Revisit The Colour And The Shape On New EP
Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements 2019 In Review
Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert 2019 In Review
Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper Lead Special Aerosmith Event
Foo Fighters Cover Pink Floyd Classic