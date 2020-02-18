Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owns Form New Band

Founding Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has stayed true to his word. Last year he suggested that he may form a new band to mark the 50th anniversary of Judas Priest and he has now recruited some former members to do so.

The new outfit is called K.K's Priest and also features former Judas Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks, along with A.J. Mills (Hostile) and Tony Newton (Voodoo Six).

K.K. had this to say in the announcement, "Forging ahead with KK's PRIEST was not only inevitable, but was essential for me to perform and deliver everything that is expected from me and KK's Priest.

"Due to the massive demand and overwhelming support from fans around the world, I feel this is where I belong, and a set combining the true, classic songs and sound of Priest, together with great, newly forged metal tracks, is what fans can expect when KK's Priest is taking to stages."

The band will be playing select live dates this year to celebrate Judas Priest's 50th anniversary and are currently working on their debut album. See the full announcement here.





