KISS Rock America's Got Talent Finale

Bruce Henne | 02-19-2020

KISSPhoto by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) KISS performed their 1975 classic, "Rock And Roll All Nite", during the opening of the February 17 finale of season two of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" on the NBC-TV network.

While the lead single from the band's third album, "Dressed To Kill", reached No. 68 on the US Billboard Hot 100, it was a version from "KISS Alive!" that went Top 20 in the country to help cement the tune as the group's signature song.

The AGT appearance comes during the spring leg of KISS' End Of The Road farewell tour, which launched in Manchester, NH on February 1 and sees the rockers joined by special guest David Lee Roth of Van Halen.

"Now is the time to come see the show," says guitarist Tommy Thayer. "Even if you saw it last year, we're going to come out with new songs in the set starting February 1 on this leg, and revamping and freshening it up for 2020." Watch the TV appearance here.

