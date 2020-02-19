Primus To Tribute Rush On Upcoming Tour

Tour poster

Primus have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a very special tour that will find them playing very special tribute to prog rock legends Rush.

The tour, dubbed A Tribute to Kings, will feature Primus performing Rush's classic album "A Farewell To Kings" in its entirely. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am local time.

They will be kicking things off on May 26th in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory and finish on August 2nd in Phoenix, AZ at the Arizona Federal Theatre.

The trek will include support from Wolfmother for the full tour and The Sword from the launch through July 2nd, with Battles taking over beginning on July 6th. See the dates below:

5/26 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/27 Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

5/29 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/30 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater

6/1 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

6/3 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

6/5 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

6/6 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amph.

6/7 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

6/9 Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

6/10 Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Outdoor

6/12 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

6/15 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

6/16 Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

6/17 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

6/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

6/20 Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage

6/21 Essex Junction, VT - Midway Lawn

6/23 Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

6/24 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

6/26 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/27 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoor

6/30 Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

7/2 Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

7/3 Westbrook ME - Main Savings Pavilion (Primus only)

7/6 Indianapolis, IN - White River State Park Amphitheater

7/7 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

7/8 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

7/10 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

7/11 St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

7/12 Kansas City, MO - CrossroadsKC

7/14 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

7/15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7/17 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater

7/18 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

7/19 Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater

7/21 Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

7/23 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

7/24 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

7/25 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

7/28 Spokane, WA - Riverfront Park Amphitheater

7/29 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/31 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

8/1 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

8/2 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre.





