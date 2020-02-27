.

Motionless In White Announce North American Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-27-2020

Motionless In WhiteTour Poster courtesy Atom Splitter

Motionless In White have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American headline trek dubbed The Black And Blue Tour.

The band will be launching the trek to promote their latest album "Disguise" and will be supported on the tour by Knocked Loose, Stick to Your Guns, and Ovtlier.

They will be kicking things off on April 28th in St. Louis, MO at Pops and will conclude the tour on May 23rd in Lincoln, NE at the Bourbon Theatre, followed by their appearance at Rocklahoma the next day.

frontman Chris Motionless had this to say,, "After years of trying to make it work, the time has come. We are so stoked to be touring with our friends in Knocked Loose, as well as our longtime friends Stick to Your Guns and Ovtlier.

"Hitting cities in the U.S. we rarely get to see has been a big goal for this album cycle, and this tour continues to push in that direction. Looking forward to seeing some new faces." See the dates below:

4/28 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's
4/29 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
4/30 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
5/2 - Mexico City, MX - Domination Festival*
5/4 - Austin, TX - Emo's
5/5 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters
5/6 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
5/8 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockvilile*
5/9 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
5/10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
5/12 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
5/13 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
5/15 - Richmond, VA - The National
5/16 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen**
5/19 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
5/20 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
5/22 - Moline, IL - Rust Belt
5/23 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
5/24 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*
* Festivals Without STYG, Ovtlier
** Without Knocked Loose


