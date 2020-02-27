The Hold Steady Announce Constructive Summer Dates

The Hold Steady have announced that they will be staging a handful of performances this summer that they have dubbed their "Constructive Summer."

Prior to the summer appearances, they will play a special show at the iconic First Avenue in Minneapolis on April 3rd as part of the venue's 50th anniversary celebration. Followed by a show the next night at the 7th St Entry.

The band had this to say about the rest of their live plans, "We'll be kicking things off June 5 back in Nashville helping our friends at Brooklyn Bowl celebrate their new venue down there. The next day, Saturday June 6, we'll head a few hours down the road to Atlanta and play our first show there in quite a while at Terminal West. Later that month, we'll head for the mountains- 3 shows at the Bluebird in Denver on June 18,19 & 20. We haven't been to Denver since Riot Fest 2016 and are super excited to be back in the Mile High City. Maybe we'll finally figure out what a Denver Haircut looks like....

"After a bit of a summer break, we'll hit the West Coast in September and play our first shows in Los Angeles since 2014. These will happen at the Lodge Room in the Highland Park area on September 10, 11 & 12. Very much looking forward to the return to Southern California.

"Constructive Summer will wind down in later September at one of our favorite locales: The Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto. We'll be doing another four night stand there, September 16, 17,18 & 19. This is our third Horseshoe residency because the shows there are always so epic. We're expecting nothing less this year.

"Remember, outside of Constructive Summer we also have shows coming up in London, Minneapolis, and Melbourne Australia! We hope to see you along the way!" See their announced dates below:



APRIL

3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue w/The Current - SOLD OUT

4 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry - SOLD OUT

JUNE

5 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

6 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

18 - 20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

September

10 - 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

16 - 19 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ONT





