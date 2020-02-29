Def Leppard Share Hysteria Hit Video From London To Vegas Package
(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming video of their 1989 hit, "Rocket", as the first preview to the April 24 release of their forthcoming live package, "London To Vegas."
The tune was the seventh and final single issued from their fourth album, which they performed in full during a December 2018 appearance as captured on "Hysteria At The O2", one of two concert films - alongside "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood" - on the new set.
Produced by Mutt Lange, "Hysteria" went on to become Def Leppard's biggest-selling album, with worldwide sales of 25 million copies, including 12 million in the US alone.
"London To Vegas" will be issued in multiple formats, including limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD and digital format releases. Packaged in a 10" box with a 40-page hardback book, the set is rounded out with audio from both concerts. Watch video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
