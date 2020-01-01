Def Leppard Defer Over Big Screen Biopic 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Defer Over Big Screen Biopic was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: Def Leppard's story of tragedy and triumph has the makings of a blockbuster biopic but frontman Joe Elliott believes that other legendary band deserve to have their story told on the silver screen before his group attempts to make another film about their history.

VH1 made the "Hysteria - The Def Leppard Story" biopic in 2001, which received mixed reactions from fans and critics but with the success of recent biopics, Elliott was asked by the Montreal Gazette if the band would be interested in making a new big budget one similar to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Elton John's "Rocketman".

Joe responded, "Well, our biopic did tackle our story, but it was pretty piss poor," he said. "It was made in 1999 before biopics were a craze. But I just don't see it.

"Elton and Queen are so iconic, I would say before anyone tackles us again, if I was a film director or producer wanting to make a music biopic, I would go straight to Lynyrd Skynyrd.

T"hat's a story that needs to be told because of what they went though. Also, until there's an incredible movie about The [Rolling] Stones or The Beatles or Chuck Berry, I think we'll be on the back burner."





Related Stories

Def Leppard End 2019 With Fun Look Back

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Tour May Be Extended

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Lead Domination Festival Lineup

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak

More Def Leppard News



