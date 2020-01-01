Guns N' Roses Guitarist Didn't Expect Fan Hatred 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Didn't Expect Fan Hatred was a top 19 story of Aug. 2019: Former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba didn't realize that he would be hated by a small portion of hardcore fans of the band because he wasn't part of the original lineup.

The Sixx:A.M. star replaced Robin Finck in March 2009 and stayed with the group until the summer of 2015, which was roughly six months before the reunion with Slash and Duff McKagan was confirmed.

Ashba spoke with Vegas Junkeez about what it was like joining the legendary band. He said, "Sixx:A.M. [had] a No. 1, biggest song of the year on the radio, but it didn't come close to comparing, or preparing me for the magnitude that was ahead of me. I had no idea. I had no idea about a lot of things. I didn't understand taking the gig, there'd be certain... 'Cause I went into it probably pretty naive.

"Slash is one of my guitar inspirations, so, to me, it was just so inspiring and such a cool thing. But I didn't really think about, 'Oh my God. There are hardcore GN'R fans, and you've gotta win these guys over.' Once you do, you win 'em for life and they're the best fans you could ever possibly have...

But I didn't realize there was gonna be a big handful of people that, no matter how good you do at the gig, they were gonna f***ing hate you, because you're not [one of the original members]... And I get that now, standing back, I totally get it and I respect it.

"But it's almost like they immediately pitted me against Slash, and I was just, like, 'I'm a fan too. I'm one of you.' So it was weird for me to get used to that. It was just one of those things where I just wanted to do whatever I could to do the gig justice, try to bring back, or carry on that reckless rock and roll attitude that I loved about the band."





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Addresses Izzy Not Reuniting

Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing 2019 In Review

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album 2019 In Review

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Member Thought Band Was Over After UYI

More Guns N' Roses News



