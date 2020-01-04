KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: KISS have revealed when and where the road will end, shared the date and city where they plan to perform their final show in a new video that the band has posted online, according to hennemusic.

"We've been on the 'End Of The Road' tour, and people have said, 'When is the last show?'" frontman Paul Stanley told the crowd on KISS Kruise IX, as seen in a new video shared by the band. "So, we're here to tell you that the end of the road comes to an end on July 17, 2021 in New York City."

The band did not reveal the venue details for that final show yet. KISS launched the planned multi-year series in Vancouver, BC in late January as part of the first North American leg, following which they performed across Europe in late spring/early summer before playing more dates in North America into the fall.

The band will resume the trek with shows in Australia and New Zealand starting in Perth on November 16. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





