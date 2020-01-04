.

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motley Crue

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Motley Crue confirmed that they reunited and officially announced that they are back by literally blowing up the Cessation of Touring agreement that they signed in 2014.

The band's reunion has been subject of rumors lately and it heated up even more when Rolling Stone claimed that unnamed sources "confirmed" that the Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison are planning to team up for a major tour.

There was renewed interest in the band following the release of their Netflix biopic and the Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), who played Tommy Lee in the film, shared his excitement about the reunion.

He said, "Since playing Tommy Lee in The Dirt, so many of my fans have said how they wish they could've seen the real Motley Crue play live. I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality. But the fans spoke and Motley Crue listened!"


Related Stories


Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang 2019 In Review

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote 2019 In Review

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song 2019 In Review

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall 2019 In Review

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt 2019 In Review

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Tour May Be Extended

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

More Motley Crue News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury- Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's Roth- Tool Had Close Call With Fire and more Top 19 Stories Of Nov. 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

KISS Reveal Details For Final Farewell Concert Date 2019 In Review

Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies 2019 In Review

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight 2019 In Review

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.