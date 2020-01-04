Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Motley Crue confirmed that they reunited and officially announced that they are back by literally blowing up the Cessation of Touring agreement that they signed in 2014.

The band's reunion has been subject of rumors lately and it heated up even more when Rolling Stone claimed that unnamed sources "confirmed" that the Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison are planning to team up for a major tour.

There was renewed interest in the band following the release of their Netflix biopic and the Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), who played Tommy Lee in the film, shared his excitement about the reunion.

He said, "Since playing Tommy Lee in The Dirt, so many of my fans have said how they wish they could've seen the real Motley Crue play live. I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality. But the fans spoke and Motley Crue listened!"





Related Stories

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote 2019 In Review

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song 2019 In Review

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall 2019 In Review

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt 2019 In Review

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Tour May Be Extended

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

More Motley Crue News



