My Dying Bride Stream New Song and Announce Album

My Dying Bride have released a stream of their brand new single called "Your Broken Shore." The track is the first single from the band's forthcoming studio album.

The new record will be entitled "The Ghost Of Orion" and is set to hit stores on March 6th in various formats including digitally, CD, 2LP gatefold vinyl, both white and red double vinyl, as well as a picture disc in 2 LP gatefold.

The following statement was shared about the record, "A new album for a new era of My Dying Bride with fresh faces and a more accessible style compared to some of their past, highly technical releases.

"The Ghost Of Orion features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too. From death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing, the album will raise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded.

"With layer upon layer of guitars both heavy and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail.

"And speaking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Wardruna's Lindy-Fay Hella adds an ethereal beauty to the album.

"Adding his particular style of drumming this time round is Jeff Singer whose percussion exploits have elevated the band's rhythm section to another level aided by the effortlessly stylish Lena Abe on bass guitar. Aaron Stainthorpe delivers a compelling and often disturbing performance with his own particular style of vocals offering sincere eulogies along with the visceral carnage of a soul in pain, with poetic lyrics of a quality not often seen in this genre.

"This collection of songs is the band's most brilliant yet, honing 30 years of experience into the well-crafted offering that is The Ghost of Orion." Listen to the song here.





