Nightwish Announce New Double Album
Nightwish have announced that they will be releasing a new double album, that will be entitled "Human. :II: Nature", and is set to hit stores on April 10th.
The new studio effort, the follow up to their 2015 album "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", will feature one disc with 9 tracks and one epic song in eight parts on the second.
The band has shared the tracklisting and the artwork for "Human. :II: Nature", which was recorded between August and October of last year. See the song list below:
Disc 1:
01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04. Harvest
05. Pan
06. How's The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
Disc 2:
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra
