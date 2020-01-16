Nightwish Announce New Double Album

Nightwish have announced that they will be releasing a new double album, that will be entitled "Human. :II: Nature", and is set to hit stores on April 10th.

The new studio effort, the follow up to their 2015 album "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", will feature one disc with 9 tracks and one epic song in eight parts on the second.

The band has shared the tracklisting and the artwork for "Human. :II: Nature", which was recorded between August and October of last year. See the song list below:

Disc 1:

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's The Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness



Disc 2:

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra





