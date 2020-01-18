Sum 41 Cancel Show After Explosive Device Detonated Outside Venue

Sum 41 were forced to cancel their concert Friday night (January 17th) in Paris at the Zenith, after an explosive device was reportedly detonated outside the venue while the band's crew was unloading their equipment for the show.

The band reportedly took to Instagram to share the news, according to Loudwire. They wrote, "During load in for tonight's performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door. Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries.

"Due to the intimate nature of our 'Personal Space' performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight's show has been canceled. More information to follow.

"For refunds please contact your local Live Nation ticket outlet. We are currently discussing our options to schedule a make up show as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks."

The band apparently deleted that statement and replaced it with a notice that the show had been canceled with a promise that more information would be posted ASAP.





