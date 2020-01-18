.

Sum 41 Cancel Show After Explosive Device Detonated Outside Venue

William Lee | 01-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sum 41

Sum 41 were forced to cancel their concert Friday night (January 17th) in Paris at the Zenith, after an explosive device was reportedly detonated outside the venue while the band's crew was unloading their equipment for the show.

The band reportedly took to Instagram to share the news, according to Loudwire. They wrote, "During load in for tonight's performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door. Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries.

"Due to the intimate nature of our 'Personal Space' performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight's show has been canceled. More information to follow.

"For refunds please contact your local Live Nation ticket outlet. We are currently discussing our options to schedule a make up show as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks."

The band apparently deleted that statement and replaced it with a notice that the show had been canceled with a promise that more information would be posted ASAP.


Related Stories


Sum 41 Cancel Show After Explosive Device Detonated Outside Venue

Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour

More Sum 41 News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sum 41 Cancel Show After Explosive Device Detonated - Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer- Guns N' Roses Star Hopeful For New Music This Year- more


Reviews
Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

advertisement


Latest News
Sum 41 Cancel Show After Explosive Device Detonated Outside Venue

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer Fight

Guns N' Roses Stars Hopeful For New Music This Year

Twin Atlantic Release 'Barcelona' Video

Bury Tomorrow Release 'Cannibal' Video

Rush Music Surges Following Death Of Drummer Neil Peart

Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

Unreleased David Bowie Tin Machine Track Revealed



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.