KISS Themed 24/7 Radio Station Launched

KISS fans can rock and roll all night and day courtesy of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast who have just launched a 24/7/365 KISS themed radio statin via the Stationhead app.

The station will feature the hits along with deep cuts, demos, solo material, tributes and more. Three Sides Of The Coin's Michael Brandvold had this to say, "The amazing features of Stationhead like instant listener requests, a live chat room and the ability to easily bring listeners directly on the air make this truly interactive radio."

Stationhead CEO Ryan Star added, "We're delighted to welcome KISS fans into the Stationhead community. As a Long Island native--and one who, as a teenager, played his first stadium gig opening for KISS in Prague--I couldn't be more excited to give the KISS Army a home to connect over music I grew up on." Find more details and tune in here.





