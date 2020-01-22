Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans Following Parkinson's Announcement

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has taken to social media to thank fans for their support following news that the rock icon has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, the long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system.

"Thank you all so much for your well wishes," shared the singer online. "It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy." Ozzy revealed the news of his health issue on ABC-TV's Good Morning America this week after living with it over the past year.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Ozzy explained. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum in 2018. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery; my legs keep going cold," he continued. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's - see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling." See Ozzy's post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





