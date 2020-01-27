.

Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Concert

Bruce Henne | 01-27-2020

Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have announced their plans to perform a very special 50th anniversary stadium concert in their hometown of Boston, MA this fall.

The September 18 event - with guests Extreme - will see the legendary rockers take the stage at Fenway Park as part of the milestone celebrations this year marking the 1970 formation of the group.

In the midst of celebrating 50 years as a band, Aerosmith was recently honored as the MusiCares Person Of The Year for their considerable philanthropic efforts and undeniable impact on American music history, along with an their recent Grammys performance at Sunday night's Awards. Find ticket on sale details here.

