Metallica Community College Scholars Initiative Enters Second Year

(hennemusic) Metallica are launching the second year of their Scholars Initiative, which provides support to US community colleges offering skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program.

Through their All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH), the first year showed amazing results, including 95% job placement rates for those involved.

Year two of the Metallica Scholars Initiative will add five more community colleges, bringing the total number of schools to 15; it will also receive matching grants from new partners, supplementing All Within My Hands' cumulative $1.5 million contribution.

Once again AWMH has partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), a Washington, D.C. based organization that represents the nation's 1,103 community colleges.

The awards are designed to provide support of relevant job skill training for community college students and reinvest in communities that supported the band during their recent U.S. tours.

"Our 2019 Metallica Scholars have exceeded all expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined when this program was launched last year," says Metallica. "Thanks to your continued support, we're able to expand this program while we remain focused on the fight against hunger and aiding communities around the world who have suffered in natural disasters." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica's Lars Tributes Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Infamous Napster Battle

Metallica Star Reacts To Rock Hall Snubbings

Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift

Metallica Pay Tribute To Ray Burton

Metallica Pledge $750K To Wildfire Relief

Metallica Classic Gets Rodrigo y Gabriela Makeover 2019 In Review

Reason Metallica's Jason Newsted Ended Band 2019 In Review

Metallica Angered Thin Lizzy Cofounder 2019 In Review

More Metallica News



