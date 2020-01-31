.

Testament Release New Video And Announce Album

William Lee | 01-31-2020

Testament

Thrash icons Testament have released a music video for their new track" Night Of The Witch" and announced the release of their new album "Titans Of Creation," which will be hitting stores on April 3rd.

Chuck Billy had the following to say about the album, "It has been months since the final mixing of 'Titans Of Creation' and we are eager for fans to hear it. We feel that we put a lot into this record and at the end of the day it is a Testament record that stands on its own. We are very proud of 'Titans Of Creation.'"

He also said of the new single, "'Night Of The Witch' uses old school lyrics about witches chanting in the moonlight and casting spells. The beauty of this song is that I worked Eric's vocals into the chorus. I wanted to incorporate him as he does Dragonlord and this song was a perfect match. It is a heavy song and a great way to introduce everyone to 'Titans Of Creation.'" Watch the video here.


