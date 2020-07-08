Grohl Tried To Be Respectful Of Nirvana With Foo Fighters Launch

Dave Grohl marked the 25th anniversary of the Foo Fighter's debut album with a special interview on Matt Wilkinson's Apple Music show and during the discussion he reflected on the pressure of going from Nirvana to the Foo Fighters.

The former Nirvana drummer turned Foo Fighters frontman reflected, "There's some journalists that are just like, 'How dare you play music after Nirvana.' I'm, like, 'What am I supposed to do?' We tried really hard to do it right.

"Instead of jumping on a tour opening up for some massive arena band at the time, we thought, 'Okay, well let's get in the van and let's do it like we've always done it. Let's start the way we always started,' and that felt comfortable to us. And in doing any promotion or press, we didn't make a video right out of the gate, we tried to temper all of that stuff because it was scary in a way.

"I knew that I was walking the plank on this. I knew that I was going to be scrutinized and I knew that there was going to be comparisons and things like that. And yeah, I mean it was tough. But it wasn't that tough. I mean it was like if someone gave you sh*t, you just say, 'F*** you, motherf***er.'" Check out the full interview here.





