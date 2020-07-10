(hennemusic) Judas Priest have postponed their 50th anniversary US tour this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set to start on the US East Coast in early September, most of the 50 Heavy Metal Years trek has been rescheduled to late 2021.
"Unfortunately, not every show was able to be rescheduled," said the band. "While we continue to work on new dates for the tour, the following shows have been cancelled.
"We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th anniversary tour in the Fall of 2021 - as soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will announce them." See the list of rescheduled and canceled dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'- Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour- Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night- more
