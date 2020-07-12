Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach lead the lineup for the Better Noise Music Festival, an online event that will be taking place later this week.

The special event will be broadcast from Better Noise Music's YouTube and Facebook pages this coming Thursday, July 16th at 6PM EST and will benefit the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation.

The event will also feature Awolnation, Cory Marks, Dirty Heads, The Hu, Bad Wolves, Escape The Fate, From Ashes To New, Fire From The Gods, Bleeker, Tuk Smith, Islander, All Good Things, Hyro The Hero, Eva Under Fire, Nevrlands, Little Stranger, Tempt, The Bottom Line, and Thousand Thoughts.

Organizers had this to say, "While the world is wondering what unexpected event will befall us next, Better Noise is kickstarting the summer with a virtual music festival that will feature some of the biggest names in rock music.

"The event will air worldwide on Thursday, July 16 and will raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder." Watch the announcement video here.





Related Stories

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates

Motley Crue In The Studio For Theater Of Pain Anniversary

New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party

More Motley Crue News



