Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach lead the lineup for the Better Noise Music Festival, an online event that will be taking place later this week.
The special event will be broadcast from Better Noise Music's YouTube and Facebook pages this coming Thursday, July 16th at 6PM EST and will benefit the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation.
The event will also feature Awolnation, Cory Marks, Dirty Heads, The Hu, Bad Wolves, Escape The Fate, From Ashes To New, Fire From The Gods, Bleeker, Tuk Smith, Islander, All Good Things, Hyro The Hero, Eva Under Fire, Nevrlands, Little Stranger, Tempt, The Bottom Line, and Thousand Thoughts.
Organizers had this to say, "While the world is wondering what unexpected event will befall us next, Better Noise is kickstarting the summer with a virtual music festival that will feature some of the biggest names in rock music.
"The event will air worldwide on Thursday, July 16 and will raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder." Watch the announcement video here.
Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates
Motley Crue In The Studio For Theater Of Pain Anniversary
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party
Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup- Music Icon Charlie Daniels Laid To Rest- Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration- more
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back
Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup
Music Icon Charlie Daniels Laid To Rest
Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening
Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'
Pearl Jam Stream Rock Werchter Festival Performance
Morse, Portnoy, George Release Video For 'Hymn 43'
Trapt Dedicate 'Make It Out Alive' To Keeping Spirits Alive Amid Pandemic
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases Solo Video